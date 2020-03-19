

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak.



Since the novel coronavirus emerged some three months back in China, for the first time on Thursday, the country reported zero domestically transmitted cases in the worst-affected Hubei and Wuhan. However, the number of newly diagnosed imported cases reported yesterday was 34. As of this writing, the number of confirmed cases in China is 80,928 while the death toll is 3,245.



Kyrgyzstan, a Central Asian country, which until yesterday had no COVID-19 cases, has now recorded three confirmed cases - all three had returned from Saudi Arabia.



Burkina Faso recorded a COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, marking the first for Sub-Saharan Africa. Zambia, a country in Southern-Central Africa, has also joined the list of affected countries, reporting its first two cases of COVID-19.



In Italy, the second-worst affected country due to the novel coronavirus, after China, the number of confirmed cases is 35,713 and the number of fatalities is 2,978. The country has been under lockdown since March 9.



A partial lockdown may be imposed in London by the UK government to contain the spread of the virus, the CNN reports quoting sources. So far, there have been 2,626 cases of COVID-19 infection and 104 deaths in the UK.



A report released by the CDC yesterday, after analyzing the coronavirus cases reported in the U.S. suggests that risk for infection and death increases with age. The fatality was highest in persons aged more than 85, ranging from 10% to 27%, followed by 3% to 11% among persons aged 65-84 years, 1% to 3% among persons aged 55-64 years, less than 1% among persons aged 20-54 years, and no fatalities among persons aged less than 19 years.



In the U.S., the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus is 9,464 and the death toll is 155.



India has recorded a total number of 171 confirmed cases and 3 deaths. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country has registered 49 cases, as of this writing.



So far, 176 countries have reported COVID-19 infections, and the number of confirmed cases worldwide is 219,357 while the death toll is 8,970.



