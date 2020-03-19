Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852243 ISIN: CH0001319265 Ticker-Symbol: 1Y4 
Lang & Schwarz
19.03.20
12:03 Uhr
3.742,50 Euro
-207,50
-5,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3.655,00
3.830,00
12:03
4.795,00
4.875,00
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SNB
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK3.742,50-5,25 %