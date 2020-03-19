Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854693 ISIN: US4227041062 Ticker-Symbol: HCL 
Tradegate
19.03.20
12:14 Uhr
1,550 Euro
+0,068
+4,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,500
1,550
13:07
1,500
1,550
12:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HECLA MINING
HECLA MINING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HECLA MINING COMPANY1,550+4,62 %