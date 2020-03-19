

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) said it has implemented recommended health and hygiene protocols, and has restricted mine site staff to essential personnel and contractors. The company has stockpiled critical mining supplies to protect against possible future supply disruptions.



Hecla Mining said it has secured contracts that guarantee a $16 per ounce silver price for the second quarter and $1,450 and $1,650 per ounce gold price for the second and third quarter, respectively.



Also, Hecla Mining completed the $475 million Senior Note refinancing in February, and extended the maturity to 2028. The company renewed its $250 million revolving credit facility for the next three years.



