

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile (TMUS) said it is financially prepared to close the planned merger with Sprint. The company said it has not received any notification that any of the supporting banks are unprepared to fund their commitments.



'We are very happy to have assembled sixteen leading U.S. and global banks in our committed bridge financing for the acquisition of Sprint. This diversification of banks, and the spreading of the committed bridge financing creates a very high-quality bridge,' said Braxton Carter, CFO of T-Mobile.



The T-Mobile and Sprint merger remains subject to certain closing conditions. The companies stated that they continue to drive forward toward closing the merger as soon as possible.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

