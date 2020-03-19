

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said, for its first quarter, the company expects earnings to be in the range of $0.95 to $1.00 per share. This is a decrease from first quarter of 2019 earnings of $1.63 per share, which included a benefit of $0.08 per share. Order rates, backlogs and utilization rates at the company's steel mills have remained strong well into March.



Nucor Corp. said thus far the impacts of COVID-19 on its supply chains and operations has been minimal. However, more severe impacts are probable, the company noted.



