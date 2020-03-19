

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its participation in a J.P. Morgan hosted investor call later in the day, beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) on Thursday affirmed its guidance for fiscal 2020, including adjusted earnings per share growth of 13 to 15 percent or $1.38 to $1.40 and net sales growth in the range of 3 to 4 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.39 per share on revenue growth of 3.6 percent to $11.52 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On the investor call, the company plans to discuss the evolving consumer and retail environment related to coronavirus (COVID-19) and the actions it is taking to protect employees and ensure business continuity.



The company will also discuss the increase in demand it is experiencing for many of its products and the measures it has enacted to ensure adequate supply.



