

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's (DPZ) said it is hiring to fill full-time or part-time positions to help feed America. The open store positions generally include delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers. Domino's U.S supply chain centers are also hiring Class A CDL drivers.



Richard Allison, Domino's CEO, said: 'Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they're not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry.'



The company noted that all of its stores now have the ability to execute contactless delivery.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOMINOS PIZZA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de