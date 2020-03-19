

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor has withdrawn its outlook for fiscal year 2020 and suspended its dividend, amid the coronavirus pandemic. It has also offered payment relief to some new-car buyers.



Ford said that it will borrow the total unused amounts against two lines of credit: $13.4 billion under its corporate credit facility and $2 billion under its supplemental credit facility.



The company will use the cash from borrowings to offset the temporary working capital impacts of the coronavirus-related production shut downs and to preserve the company's financial flexibility.



Ford has offered six months of payment relief for eligible new-car customers who finance their purchases through Ford Credit.



Ford said it will pay for three months and customers can defer for up to three more for a total of six months. The program is for people purchasing 2019 and 2020 model-year vehicles, excluding 2020 Super Duty trucks.



Ford temporarily suspended production at its manufacturing sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico through March 30 after Thursday evening shifts to thoroughly clean and sanitize its facilities to protect its workforce and boost containment efforts.



