Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: SHA015 ISIN: DE000SHA0159 Ticker-Symbol: SHA 
Xetra
19.03.20
16:23 Uhr
4,401 Euro
-0,556
-11,22 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHAEFFLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHAEFFLER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,326
4,362
16:38
4,344
4,387
16:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCHAEFFLER
SCHAEFFLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHAEFFLER AG4,401-11,22 %