

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler will adjust its production in automotive business in Germany and Europe, amide the Coronavirus outbreak.



The company noted that adjustments will be made location by location and will consider the specific requirements in the divisions.



The company agreed a set of measures with employee and Works Council representatives that provides for a range of different instruments.



The agreed set of measures comprises regulations regarding short-time work, which we have decided upon due to the crisis, in addition to instruments such as closure days, using hours in flextime accounts, and plant holidays.



