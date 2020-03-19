

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A 5.7 magnitude earthquake that rattled the Salt Lake City and its suburbs Wednesday morning had its after effects even after 24 hours.



Aftershock of 3.3 magnitude struck at approximately 6:45 a.m. Thursday in West Valley, the USGS reported.



It was followed by another aftershock of 3.2 magnitude one hour later.



Residents fled their homes in panic, but no major damage to buildings or injuries were reported.



Salt Lake City International Airport was closed after the incident.



Thousands of homes are in blackout after power lines were knocked out.



Salt Lake County was the epicenter of the earthquake in Utah.



Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall declared a local emergency following Utah's big earthquake.



'Signing this declaration will help us to ensure that Salt Lake City is able to access both state and federal funding that we might need in the wake of today's earthquakes,' she said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX