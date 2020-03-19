

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday release February figures for credit card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In January, credit card spending was up 1.3 percent on month and 3.7 percent on year.



South Korea will provide February data for producer prices; in January, producer prices were up 0.2 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed for the Vernal Equinox and will re-open on Monday.



