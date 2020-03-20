

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem is offering up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave for qualifying needs, including if associates are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or are caring for young children whose schools have been closed.



The company is also expanding the use of sick time to include caregiving related to COVID-19.



To support the transition of many of our associates who will be working from home, hourly associates who do not currently have internet access will be reimbursed for installation and monthly internet service, the company said in a statement.



The company said, to support employees' physical and mental health, it is offering free workouts through health and wellness app, Engage, and through other fitness tools, such as Wellbeats.



