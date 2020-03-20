Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Xetra
19.03.20
17:35 Uhr
60,89 Euro
+0,01
+0,02 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,50
61,15
19.03.
60,50
61,10
19.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIEMENS AG60,89+0,02 %