

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) reported that the Group's trading performance in 2020 has been in line with expectations. Total Group sales grew by 2.4% year-to-date. The Group noted that recent trading has not yet shown a significant sales impact as a result of COVID-19.



However, due to COVID-19, the Group expects trading environment to change quickly and materially in the coming weeks. Travis Perkins has decided to withdraw all market guidance in the near-term. The Board has also decided to suspend the final dividend payment of 33.0 pence per ordinary share, and to pause the Wickes demerger process.



