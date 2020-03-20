

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure Ltd (3IN.L) issued its performance update for the period from 1 October 2019 to 18 March 2020. Total portfolio income and non-income cash was 77 million pounds in the period, comprising portfolio income of 66 million pounds and non-income cash of 11 million pounds. A further 3 million pounds of income is expected by 31 March 2020. Income and non-income cash received was 69 million pounds in the same period last year.



3i said it remains on track to meet dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 9.20 pence per share. The full year dividend target is fully covered.



Regarding the impacts of COVID-19, the company said, to date, any operational impact has been limited and, currently, all of its portfolio companies are maintaining continuity of service to customers. The effect on portfolio valuation will be assessed as part of the valuation exercise as at 31 March 2020.



