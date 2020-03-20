Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 ISIN: DK0010244508 Ticker-Symbol: DP4B 
Tradegate
20.03.20
09:42 Uhr
733,20 Euro
+41,20
+5,95 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
730,00
732,20
10:33
730,60
731,80
10:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B733,20+5,95 %