Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW9E ISIN: GB00BYW0PQ60 Ticker-Symbol: LSU2 
Frankfurt
20.03.20
08:00 Uhr
6,708 Euro
+0,138
+2,10 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,642
6,762
10:35
6,662
6,746
10:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LAND SECURITIES
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC6,708+2,10 %