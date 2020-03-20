

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) said Mark Allan will join as Chief Executive Officer and a Director, effective 14 April 2020 and not 1 May 2020 as previously announced. His appointment as CEO was announced on 22 November 2019.



Robert Noel will step down as CEO and a Director of Land Securities Group, effective 31 March 2020. For the period from 1 April to 13 April 2020, Martin Greenslade will be acting CEO in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer.



