BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's jobless rate fell marginally in February, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The registered unemployment rate fell to 8.3 percent in February from 8.4 percent in January.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 137,977 in February from 139,924 persons in the previous month.



The number of employed persons fell to 1.515 billion in February from 1.519 billion in the prior month.



