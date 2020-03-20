

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices fell at a slower pace in February, the Central Statistics Office reported Friday.



Wholesale prices decreased 0.8 percent annually in February, following a 4.3 percent decline in January.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 2.5 percent in February, after a 1.0 percent fall in January.



Prices for export sales increased by 2.7 percent monthly in February and decreased 0.6 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales rose by 0.2 percent on month and fell 1.4 percent from the previous year.



