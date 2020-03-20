

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Off-price apparel chain Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) announced Friday that it will now temporarily close all Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS locations throughout the United States, effective March 20, 2020 through April 3, 2020 to help prevent the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).



The company added that it is currently providing up to two weeks of continued pay for any full-time or hourly associate who cannot work due to a COVID-19 related closure.



'We want to emphasize that in these unprecedented times, the safety and well-being of our customers and associates will always be of the utmost importance to us,' said Barbara Rentler, CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROSS STORES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de