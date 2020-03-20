Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LC38 ISIN: GB00B1FW5029 Ticker-Symbol: H3M 
Frankfurt
20.03.20
14:44 Uhr
1,098 Euro
+0,128
+13,14 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,091
1,126
15:08
1,098
1,133
15:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOCHSCHILD MINING
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC1,098+13,14 %