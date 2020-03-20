

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) announced Friday that it has temporarily halted operations at its San Jose mine after the Argentinean government's imposition of a nationwide mandatory quarantine to contain the advancement of coronavirus (COVID-19). The quarantine came into effect from today and is set to last until March 31, 2020.



It also temporarily halted operations at the Inmaculada and Pallancata mines in Peru from March 16 for a 15-day period after the Peruvian government's recent declaration of a state of emergency to contain the advancement of COVID-19.



As per the Peruvian operations, Hochschild will continue with a reduced workforce operating care and maintenance activities in order to sustain the appropriate safety and environmental systems.



