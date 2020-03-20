Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NFQC ISIN: US2567461080 Ticker-Symbol: DT3 
Tradegate
20.03.20
15:08 Uhr
72,58 Euro
+6,65
+10,09 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLLAR TREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLLAR TREE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,22
72,51
15:12
72,22
72,60
15:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOLLAR TREE
DOLLAR TREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOLLAR TREE INC72,58+10,09 %