

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. existing home sales for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET Friday. The consensus is for 5.5 million, while it was 5.46 million in the prior month.



The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 110.94 against the yen, 1.0698 against the euro, 1.1771 against the pound and 0.9847 against the franc at 9:55 am ET.



