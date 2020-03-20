

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The world famous Cannes International Film Festival has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.



The prestigious festival, where world-class international films are screened every year, was scheduled to be held from May 12 to 23 this year in the French city of Cannes.



'At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease, the Film Festival organizers said in a statement.



The postponement may last until the end of June or beginning of July, according to them.



'As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes' City Hall as well as with the Festival's Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event,' the Festival de Cannes Team added.



Italy and France currently have the highest daily deaths from COVID-19.



The neighboring European countries are on lockdown, with people not allowed out of their homes.



The COVID-19 death toll in France has increased to 372.



Separately, in an interview to Variety, Cannes jury chairman Spike Lee said, 'This is no joke. It's not some movie. People are dying.'



The Oscar award-winning director slammed President Donald Trump for blaming China for the global pandemic at a news conference.



'The president of the United States needs to stop calling this the Chinese virus. Please stop doing that,' he told the entertainment magazine.



'He's putting Asian Americans in this country in danger. That isn't helping at all,' he added.



In its 74 year history, the Cannes Festival was canceled thrice before - in 1948, 1950, and 1968.



