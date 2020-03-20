

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - thyssenkrupp AG said that it has appointed Martina Merz as permanent Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term effective April 1, 2020.



Therefore, Merz delegation from the Supervisory Board will end. She will resign from the Supervisory Board.



In September 2019, Thyssenkrupp said that it had started negotiations to end the contract of current Chief Executive Officer Guido Kerkhoff and proposed then Supervisory Board Chairwoman Martina Merz as interim Chief Executive Officer for no longer than a year.



Meanwhile, the Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of the company today proposed that the Supervisory Board follow Johannes Dietsch's request to resign from the Executive Board effective March 31, 2020.



Klaus Keysberg will take over as Chief Financial Officer. He has already been a member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp since October 1, 2019.



Keysberg will remain responsible for the materials businesses in addition to his new role as Chief Financial Officer. Plant Technology will in future be the responsibility of Martina Merz.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

THYSSENKRUPP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de