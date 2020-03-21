

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has banned ads and commerce listings for hand sanitizer, surface disinfecting wipes and COVID-19 test kits from its website.



'In addition to masks, we're now also banning hand sanitizer, surface disinfecting wipes and COVID-19 test kits in ads and commerce listings. This is another step to help protect against inflated prices and predatory behavior we're seeing,' Rob Leathern, Director of Product Management, tweeted.



'We'll be ramping up our automated enforcement for ads and commerce next week. If we see abuse around these products in organic posts, we'll remove those, too.' he added.



Two weeks ago, Facebook announced it will also temporarily ban ads and commerce listings for medical face masks.



On Wednesday evening, Facebook said in a blog post it was to send home contract workers who review content posted to its services.



'Since this includes people who review ads and monetized content, we wanted to share more about what this means for advertisers, publishers and creators that use our tools,' Facebook said in a blog post.



