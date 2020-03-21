Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 21.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 Ticker-Symbol: FB2A 
Tradegate
20.03.20
21:58 Uhr
139,52 Euro
-1,66
-1,18 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACEBOOK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,00
140,00
20.03.
139,10
139,64
20.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FACEBOOK
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FACEBOOK INC139,52-1,18 %