

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based Software AG (STWRY.PK) announced to postpone its annual shareholders' meeting that was originally planned for May 20, 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic.



The shareholders' meeting will be rescheduled as soon as the hazard situation has eased and will inform its shareholders and the public of the next steps in due course.



Further, the Management Board decided to propose a dividend increase of EUR 0.76 per share for fiscal 2019 to the postponed Annual General Meeting. As measured by the free cash flow, the payout ratio would be more than 38 percent.



'We are strongly committed to deliver value to our shareholders and the target of our strategy realignment 'HELIX' is to lay the foundation for future profitable growth. We are proud that our strong cash flow allows to again increase the dividend for our shareholders and equally invest in future growth' says Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of Software AG.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOFTWARE AG-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de