

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bertrandt Group (BDTG.DE) announced that the board has decided to withdraw guidance for fiscal year 2019/2020 published on February 17, 2020, due to the spread of the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in Germany and other countries.



The company specified that the adequate evaluation of any potential impact of the Coronavirus is not possible at this point in time.



The board also desists from providing new guidance on fiscal year 2019/2020 due to actual dynamic circumstances.



