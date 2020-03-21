

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced that it will temporarily close all its company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada will move to a drive-through-only model for at least two weeks. Further, the company confirmed that it will pay U.S. partners for the next 30 days, even if they choose to stay home.



'Some exceptions will be made for those cafés serving in or around hospitals and health care centers in our efforts to serve frontline responders and health care workers.' Starbucks Executive Vice President Rossann Williams said in a statement.



In addition, Starbucks said it continues to offer mental health and sick pay benefits, childcare support etc. The company said that its plan includes temporarily adjusted Care@Work benefit to include 20 days of backup care and the option to use out-of-network caregivers, including friends and family, with a reimbursement of up to $125 per day.



'If you feel you're taking a risk by coming to work or fear carrying the virus, please stay home. We will help you manage through your time off,' the company stated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STARBUCKS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de