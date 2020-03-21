

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German carmaker Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said on Saturday that most of its factories close for two weeks, in some regions for three as a measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



'The spread of the virus is unlikely to have stopped in several weeks. So we have to be prepared to live with the threat for a long time - until effective medication or vaccination becomes available,' Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess said in a LinkedIn post.



On Friday, Volkswagen said it will temporarily close its factories in Mexico's Puebla and Guanajuato states to slow down the spread of coronavirus. The shutdowns will take effect on March 30 and extend through April 12, the company's Mexican unit said.



