

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO) said on Saturday that its existing employees across stores will get a premium of two dollars per hour, retroactive to March 8, 2020.



'This premium is well deserved for these current frontline employees. It's an important recognition for the essential work of our grocery and pharmacy workers during this crisis,' said UFCW Local 175 President Shawn Haggerty.



In letters to employers, the Union has called for all employers to pay premiums, implement safety and social distancing protocols, and ensure employment and pay security for those who are unable to work.



The Union said it is reviewing the concerns and issues of Membership throughout the COVID-19 crisis with all employer groups on an ongoing basis.



