

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Monday release Q4 numbers for current account, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In the three months prior, the current account showed a surplus of HKD74.45 billion, while the capital account was a deficit of HKD115 million and the financial account showed a deficit of 103.64 billion.



Hong Kong also will see February figures for consumer prices; in January, inflation was up 1.4 percent on year.



Singapore will release February numbers for consumer prices; in January, inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 0.8 percent on year.



Japan will provide February results for convenience store sales; in January, sales were up 0.4 percent on year.



