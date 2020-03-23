

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens plans to make one-time bonus to its full-time and part-time hourly employees in stores and distribution centers, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The bonus payment of $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time hourly employees will be paid beginning late April.



'Our store team members are working incredibly hard, in a very challenging and uncertain time and we're grateful for all they do each day,' said Walgreens President, Richard Ashworth.



In addition, Walgreens has updated its attendance policy for hourly team members through the end of April, permitting individuals to stay at home due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 for situations including childcare needs, or if team members are showing signs or symptoms of illness.



If a team member contracts a confirmed case of COVID-19, the first two weeks of their absence will be paid. If they are unable to return to work after two weeks, an additional pay option may be available through disability leave. If a store, area office, distribution center or other company workplace location falls under a mandated quarantine, any impacted team members will also be paid for their absence without requiring the use of paid time off.



The company is also looking to fill more than 9,500 existing full- and part-time and temporary roles in stores across the U.S., including customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads.



Recently, Walgreens temporarily reduced store operating hours. Therefore, it is spending the necessary time, while closed, cleaning, sanitizing and stocking shelves each day.



It is implementing social distancing guidelines to ensure a safer store experience for team members, customers and patients.



Walgreens is also introducing Sanvello, a new, free mobile app for all team members to use during this time of increased stress.



