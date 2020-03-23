

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc will temporarily close all its retail banner stores across the US and Canada, until April 3, as the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen in the region.



But, buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values stores remains open to serve essential infant, health and personal care needs, the retailer said in a statement.



Mark Tritton, President & CEO, said, 'Our number one priority is the health and safety of our customers and associates. We will do our part to slow the spread of this virus by closing the vast majority of stores across our retail operations.'



The company said it will provide all employees impacted by the store closures with applicable pay and benefits for this period.



