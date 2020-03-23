Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADD ISIN: DE000A2AADD2 Ticker-Symbol: IGY 
Xetra
20.03.20
17:36 Uhr
43,000 Euro
+0,100
+0,23 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOGY SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOGY SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,160
42,940
08:43
42,610
42,960
08:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INNOGY
INNOGY SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INNOGY SE43,000+0,23 %