Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XFZR ISIN: GB00BK1PTB77 Ticker-Symbol: 4A4B 
Tradegate
23.03.20
08:45 Uhr
3,750 Euro
-0,041
-1,08 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
AGGREKO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGGREKO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,792
3,895
10:04
3,795
3,866
10:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGGREKO
AGGREKO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGGREKO PLC3,750-1,08 %