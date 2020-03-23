

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko plc (AGK.L) said, given the continued uncertainty due to COVID-19, the Group does not believe it is possible to retain its 2020 guidance. Also, the Board has decided to withdraw its recommendation to pay a final dividend at the AGM. The Group has also decided to postpone the strategic update which was scheduled to be announced on 6 August.



'While we have not closed offices or depots around the world, we are supporting an increasing number of our people in working from home,' Aggreko stated.



