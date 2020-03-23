

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) said, prior to the recent developments related to COVID-19, the Group's trading in the quarter was broadly in line with its expectations. However, the Group now projects a material impact to its revenue and earnings in 2020. The Group estimates the impact for the Group is a reduction in EBITA of between 12 million pounds and 18 million pounds per calendar month.



'Where possible our people are working from home, and where this is not possible in our supply chain and transactional services teams, we are doing our utmost to distance and protect our employees,' the Group said.



