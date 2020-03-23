Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 Ticker-Symbol: ELX 
Tradegate
20.03.20
20:11 Uhr
9,982 Euro
-0,014
-0,14 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,440
11,520
07:00
9,522
9,582
10:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTROLUX AB9,982-0,14 %