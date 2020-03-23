

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) confirmed that the operational performance of its assets continues, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has to date had no impact on the company's cashflow from its investments, the company said.



The company noted schools make up a significant part of the company's portfolio. The closure of schools in the UK and Germany, and have engaged positively with its public sector partners over this. It currently expects that the company will be in a no worse position as a result of these closures.



