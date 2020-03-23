

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply once again on Monday as Italy's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 5,476 and the U.S. Senate failed to agree on a $1trillion-plus coronavirus response bill.



The stalemate came after U.S. Democrats refused to vote on the bill, saying the package has 'many problems.'



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lambasted Democrats and announced that he would hold another vote later today.



The benchmark DAX tumbled 432 points, or 4.84 percent, to 8,496 after rallying 3.1 percent in the previous session.



Software AG shares declined 4.6 percent. The enterprise software company has postponed its annual shareholders' meeting that was originally planned for May 20, 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic.



Volkswagen lost 4.8 percent. The carmaker has temporarily shut down two of its plants in Mexico to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Bertrandt Group gave up 2 percent after withdrawing its guidance for fiscal year 2019/2020 published on February 17, 2020.



Energy utility Innogy was little changed. The company, which is majority owned by E.ON, reported that its income attributable to shareholders for fiscal year 2019 stood at 386 million euros, compared to a loss of 653 million euros in the prior year.



Luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss tumbled 3.8 percent. Chief Executive Officer Mark Langer will leave the Managing Board with effect as of September 30, 2020.



