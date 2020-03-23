

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks tumbled on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic continued to spread around the world, threatening to overwhelm policymakers' efforts to prevent a global recession.



The total number of those infected by the virus across the world reached up to 339, 645, with 14,716 deaths recorded, according to John Hopkins' Coronavirus Resource Center.



Fears spread of economic damage from the virus after the U.S. Senate failed to agree on a $1trillion-plus coronavirus response bill. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would hold another vote later today.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 170 points, or 4.21 percent, at 3,876 after climbing 5 percent in the previous session.



Plane maker Airbus plunged more than 9 percent. The company announced its decision to withdraw fiscal 2020 guidance and 2019 dividend proposal due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.



The company also announced new 15 billion euros credit facility as part of its measures to bolster its liquidity and balance sheet in response to the coronavirus.



