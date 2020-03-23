

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will delay most new study starts and pause enrollment in most ongoing studies. Lilly is continuing ongoing clinical trials for patients who are already enrolled.



Tim Garnett, Lilly's chief medical officer, stated: 'By delaying most new study starts and pausing enrollment of new patients or healthy volunteers in most ongoing studies, we hope to ease the burden on participating healthcare facilities and allow physicians to focus more of their efforts on combatting COVID-19.'



Currently, Lilly does not expect a change to fiscal 2020 financial guidance as a result of COVID-19.



