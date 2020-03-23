Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502391 ISIN: US3453708600 Ticker-Symbol: FMC1 
Tradegate
23.03.20
13:13 Uhr
4,043 Euro
-0,008
-0,20 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,966
4,017
13:16
3,956
4,021
13:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORD
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4,043-0,20 %