

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Disgraced former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus.



He was infected with the deadly virus while in prison, reports quoting Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said.



The sexagenarian has been placed in isolation at Wende correctional facility near Buffalo in New York.



Two other prisoners also tested positive on Sunday, Reuters reported.



Several staff at the high security jail, including corrections officers, have been quarantined, according to Powers.



A 2017 New York Times report exposing allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein stretching nearly three decades against women in the film industry, his female assistants and employees eventually brought down the film mogul.



Dozens of women, including several celebrity actresses, came out against him with more allegations, and some of them sued him.



A New York jury convicted Weinstein of committing a first-degree criminal sexual act against his former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. He was also found guilty of third-degree rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.



He was sentenced to 23 years in prison earlier this month.



Weinstein was transferred from New York City's Rikers Island jail to Wende correctional facility last week.



