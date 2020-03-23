Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896476 ISIN: US35671D8570 Ticker-Symbol: FPMB 
Tradegate
23.03.20
13:42 Uhr
5,448 Euro
+0,329
+6,43 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,931
4,945
14:41
4,928
4,948
14:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC5,448+6,43 %