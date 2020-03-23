

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) said the Board is not proposing to recommend the payment of a final dividend in respect of the full year 2019 at the AGM. The Board considered that the uncertainty relating to Covid-19 and its impact has increased substantially since 11 March.



Also, G4S plc is taking steps to reinforce its focus on strong operating cash generation, capital efficiency and other measures to prioritise free cash flow.



G4S said it is working with employees, customers, suppliers, regulators and governments to strengthen business continuity plans and to protect the company and its key stakeholders.



