

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY.PK), said the U.S. FDA has approved a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to evaluate the safety and efficacy of intravenous Actemra plus standard of care in hospitalized adult patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.



The company said the new trial is vital because there are no well-controlled studies and limited published evidence on the safety or efficacy of Actemra in the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de