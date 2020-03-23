

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday see preliminary March results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei and the services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, the manufacturing PMI had a score of 47.8 and the services PMI came in at 46.8 for a composite score of 47.0.



Japan also will see final January figures for its leading and coincident indexes and February numbers for supermarket and department store sales. The previous reading for the leading index was 90.3, while the coincident was at 94.7.



Supermarket sales were down 2.0 percent on year in January, while nationwide department store sales sank an annual 3.1 percent in the previous month and Tokyo department store sales were down 2.4 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release Q4 data for industrial production; in the three months prior, production was down 0.1 percent on quarter and up 0.4 percent on year.



