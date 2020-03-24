

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots stores remain open with special emphasis on grocery, cleaning, pet, and health and wellness assortments. The retailer is encouraging senior citizens and those most vulnerable to the coronavirus to shop the first hour of every day.



Big Lots said it has enhanced the compensation program for its associates, including a special discretionary payout for bonus eligible leaders in its stores, a temporary $2.00 per hour increase for all other associates working in its stores and distribution centers. It is temporarily expanding the associate discount to 30%.



Associates who are not feeling well are instructed to stay home and not report to work, the company said.



The retailer noted that it is postponing its Friends & Family event in April, which typically produces large crowds in its stores.



