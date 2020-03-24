

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Axel Springer SE has withdrawn its previous forecast for the 2020 financial year, due to the likely effects of the Coronavirus crisis.



The company said it is unable to provide a sufficiently reliable concrete new forecast for the financial year 2020.



In addition, the company has decided to cancel the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 22 April 2020. The decision is based on the Corona crisis and the restrictions imposed on meetings by the SARS-CoV-2 Containment Ordinance of the State of Berlin.



The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting is now expected to take place in the second half of June 2020.



The company intends to maintain the proposed dividend of 1.16 euros per qualifying share.



